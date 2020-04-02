ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - MasterBrand Cabinets in Arthur said an employee in their facility was in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement released to WAND-TV said the employee is at home under self-quarantine for 14 days, along with any other employee who was in contact with them.
The company also shutdown the employee's workstation and completed a thorough sanitation of the workplace and surrounding areas. They are also deep cleaning the building.
The plant has been in contact with local health officials.
"We also are continuing to reinforce social distancing and proper health and cleaning practices that go beyond what is recommended by the CDC and WHO. During these times, we have been emphasizing that our employees should stay home if they feel sick or have a sick family member at home. Additionally, we have been offering employees options for taking time off, and we continue to encourage employees to utilize those options," the statement said.