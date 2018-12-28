MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say called in a bomb threat to a Walmart is behind bars.
James B. Brigham, 49, is accused of calling Mattoon’s Walmart at about 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 21 and telling a worker a bomb was in the building. Employees evacuated the store and closed it.
Police say Brigham’s estranged wife was in the store when he called in the threat.
A press release from police said Brigham drank anti-freeze when officers were coming to arrest him and was hospitalized after police took him into custody. The arrest happened at 10 a.m. Friday.
Brigham’s disorderly conduct charge is a Class 3 felony and could mean up to five years in prison. He could also face a fine of as much as $10,000 if found guilty.