MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — In less than a year, Mattoon has gone from three ambulance services to one.
Now, the city council is placing a moratorium on a new service trying to come to town for up to the next six months.
The city pulled the fire department out of ambulance business in July 2018, citing budget issues. Last week, Dunn's Ambulance Service announced it was leaving the city due to staffing issues. Mitchell-Jerdan is now the only ambulance provider left.
WAND News reached out to Mitchell-Jerdan but did not hear back by Tuesday night.
The local firefighters union is still trying to get the city to reconsider the ambulance service as they also negotiate a new labor contract. Union president Bart Owen says Mitchell-Jerdan has had issues fulfilling the need on its own in the past.
"It hate to say 'wait and see' again, but we'll have to watch this," Owen said. "We are not staffing [our ambulances]. They are in storage...they are technically still an option here. But we're being told they're not an option at this time."
But the mayor and city council have remained firm: the city-run ambulance service was cost this city money and wasn't viable long term.
"Do you want us to cut police officers?" asked city commissioner Preston Owen. "Do you want us to cut ambulance services duplicated? Do you want us to stop filling potholes? That's the choice."