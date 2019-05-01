(WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates are reminding motorists to be on the lookout for motorcyclists as the weather gets warmer.
Motorcycles represent 3 percent of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, but 12 percent of traffic fatalities. Last year, 119 motorcyclists were killed.
"We are encouraged to see a decrease in motorcycle fatalities in 2018, but the only acceptable number is zero," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "We continue to work to make our roads safer, but we need everyone's help by sharing the road and eliminating distractions, especially with warmer spring temperatures bringing out more motorcyclists."
Riders are urged to take precautions to increase their visibility.
Recommendations include wearing appropriate protective gear, performing regular maintenance checks and enrolling in IDOT's free motorcycle safety courses to learn or brush up on riding skills.
"With May the beginning of the traditional riding season, there will be many riders out enjoying the beauty Illinois has to offer," said Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly. "To riders, we ask that you make yourself as safe as possible by gearing up with protective riding apparel, and we encourage you to seek out quality training. To all other roadway users, focus on your drive by clearing all distractions. Vulnerable populations such as motorcyclists all too often pay a heavy price for inattention."