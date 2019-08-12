DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Health department officials said failure to have proper management present led to Wingstop closing in Decatur.
In a report just released by the Macon County Health Department, details about why the business closed in early August were revealed. It said the store, located at 1491 W. King St., had “ample time” to train a Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) in a three-month period and failed to do so.
MCHD officials said there was no CFPM on duty during an April 22 inspection, and the Wingstop manager told them on a May 6 follow-up that a CFPM would be certified by the next routine inspection after a scheduled June class. On July 23, investigators said they did not find a CFPM at the restaurant, and added that the manager had no proof of the process having started.
Health department leaders said they then conducted a follow-up on Aug. 6 and closed the business when no CFPM was on duty at that time. They said Wingstop is required to have at least two CFPM-trained employees to cover two shifts for seven days a week. Three to four CFPM employees are recommended.
An Aug. 8 follow-up at Wingstop determined the owner had hired additional staff, including three CFPM employees, to cover operating hours. It was then allowed to reopen.
Follow-up inspections at Wingstop are expected to continue for the rest of 2019 to ensure CFPM employees are on-site during business hours.
