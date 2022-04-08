ILLINOIS (WAND) - Child care service for people who work non-traditional hours, such as law enforcement and first responders, would be helped in a measure that has passed the Illinois General Assembly.
House Bill 1571 would require the Department of Human Services to set up and administer an Off-Hours Child Care Program helping first responders and other workers with having access to off-hours, night or sleep time child care. Lawmakers said the program is subject to appropriation.
“Finding reliable child care can be difficult for first responders and other third shift emergency workers,” said State Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs), who sponsored the bill. “By creating the Off-hours Child Care Program Fund, Illinois is working to increase accessibility for parents in public service who work non-traditional hours.”
The bill is going to the desk of Gov. JB Pritzker and needs his signature to become law.
