(WAND) -Meijer has temporarily stopped accepting product returns at all its Customer Service Desks until April 16.
This is being done to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect team members and customers.
The precautionary measure also includes recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds.
To ensure Meijer can accept returns that expire during this time frame, it has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items.
Meijer has also temporarily discontinued Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell.
Meijer will accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner or power washer, but is requesting only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.
The Customer Service Desk will still be open for lottery, Western Union and postal services.