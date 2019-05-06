CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) – Award-winning comedy actress Melissa McCarthy is set to receive an honorary degree from Southern Illinois University.
McCarthy will attend the school’s May 11 commencement, a press release says, and receive an honorary doctor of performing arts degree. She studied fashion design and merchandising when she first came to the school in 1988 before leaving for New York to further her studies and perform stand-up comedy.
In terms of career awards, McCarthy has two Emmy wins and was nominated for an academy award for her role as Megan in “Bridesmaids”. She also has a Comedic Genius Award from MTV and took home the Inaugural People’s Icon Award at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards.
McCarthy had a lead role in the show “Mike and Molly” and hosted Saturday Night Live five times.
While Ben Falcone, McCarthy’s husband, met her in Los Angeles, his roots are in Carbondale. He went to Carbondale Community High School and his parents still live in the area.
The commencement ceremony will be held at the SIU Arena. McCarthy will receive the honorary degree during the 5:30 p.m. commencement celebration on May 11.