SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A member of Gov. JB Pritzker's office has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the governor said the positive case was found in routine COVID-19 testing on Monday. The person was not in close contact with Pritzker Monday or on previous days.
All staff members found to be a close contact of the case will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol for quarantine. The positive employee recently received their first dose of the vaccine.
"The governor’s office continues to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including testing staff multiple times per week, weekly deep cleaning procedures, mask wearing, social distancing, and limiting the number of staff reporting to the office for in-person work," a spokesperson said Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.