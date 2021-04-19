SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Medical Center will host an in-person hiring event to fill various open nursing positions at the hospital.
The hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, from 1–5 p.m. at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller St., Springfield.
Multiple shifts will be available for patient care technicians and registered nurses to join the nonprofit hospital’s Magnet-recognized nursing team.
The Magnet designation is the gold standard that recognizes hospitals and other healthcare organizations that demonstrate excellence in nursing practice.
Memorial Medical Center has earned its Magnet designation three times.
A sign-on bonus of up to $15,000 is available.
To participate in the hiring event, preregister at Jobs.ChooseMemorial.org/events.
