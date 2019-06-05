CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Miller Container is converting its facility in Clinton into a distribution center.
It will centralize its manufacturing operations in Rock Island, Illinois.
The company told WAND News, "These changes will better align Miller Container with its sister companies that, with Miller, form Liberty Diversified International's North Packaging Region."
About a dozen jobs will be eliminated as part of the change.
Employees affected by the decision are being encouraged to apply for open positions at Miller's Rock Island manufacturing facility or any other available jobs within the LDI family of companies.
Affected employees are also eligible for a severance package, which will include outplacement services.