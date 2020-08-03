WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Millikin student was one of three people killed when a car and ambulance collided over the weekend in Woodford County.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 1:57 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Illinois Route 116 and County Road 2400 E. They said a silver 2016 Chevrolet was heading southbound on the county road while the ambulance was westbound on Route 116.
The Chevrolet drove into the path of the ambulance, troopers said, before the ambulance hit the car on the driver's side. Authorities had the road closed for about six hours after responding.
Troopers said the victims included Chevrolet driver Morgan Ryder, 20, of Gridley, and passengers Jared Seggerman and Seth Unruh, both 19. According to the Peoria Journal Star, Ryder was a Millikin University nursing student.
Another Chevrolet passenger, identified as 21-year-old Blake Hert of Minonk, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The ambulance driver, 42-year-old Joe Delgado of Lasalle, was injured and went to a hospital for treatment.
