DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The summer season won't come around for another 110 days. As soon as the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, Central Illinoisans should brace themselves for noisy guests.
After 17 years living underground, a new generation of Brood X Cicadas will emerge. These black-headed and red-eyed creatures are expected to show up in May, this year. Soon, cicadas will swarm 15 states, including Illinois. Dr. Nick Seiter, an agriculture entomologist, told WAND News the insects would likely be found in: Vermilion, Edgar and Iroquois counties.
"What's the purpose of a cicada?" WAND's Tristan Hardy asked. "It's almost as if their purpose is to mate and that's it."
"So as an adult, that's about all they do," Seiter answered. "We find a lot of insects that are like that."
Their presence is not quiet. In large groups, the sound of cicadas can reach as high as 100 decibels. That's like hearing a jet take off, a jack hammer or a power lawnmower.
"When they emerge all at once they sort of overwhelm the predators," Seiter added.
Central Illinoisans will not have to worry much about cicadas. These large winged insects are harmless and they won't be around for long. The next reemergence is in 2038.
