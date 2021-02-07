CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - The City of Champaign is partnering up with faith-based organizations to bring mini homes with huge potential.
The city of Champaign gifts small pieces of land to local organizations so they can build tiny houses from the ground up. But, none of it would be possible if it weren't for one Pastor's dream.
"it started out as a dream that I had for finding someway to do something for low income people they could afford. This at least gave them an opportunity to actually own something for themselves and it was reasonable." Pastor Ervin Williams, Restoration Urban Ministries, tells WAND News about the start of the mini homes.
Residents selected to move into the homes go through an extensive search. Leaders from the organizations choose someone who is struggling with their living arrangements. Williams says "it's a pretty exhaustive search for someone that we felt that could come in could purchased a home at the cost that we’ve got in it."
Williams says the mini homes can change the life of its future resident. "This at least gave them an opportunity to actually own something for themselves. They can’t help but to feel good because the important part is their name is on the title deed."
One of the newest mini homes is a result of a partnership with C-U At Home and First Mennonite Church. C-U At Home director, Rob Dalhaus III, says the mini homes are a win for everyone involved.
"We all came together and its just a win win win for all parties. It provides a level of comfort that I think a lot of us with a home are used to. Having four walls around you, having that protection, it really helps change your mindset." Dalhaus tells WAND News.
The new homeowners can change the home in any way they'd like, in fact, Pastor Williams says homeowners can use the property as an investment to a better future.
"They feel good about themselves and now suddenly what happens is they begin to dream. Hopefully, if they’re young couple, they dream with something even bigger and better down the road."
More homes will continue to be built in the coming months.
