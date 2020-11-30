MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Mom's Pantry in Mahomet is a one-stop free shop for families in need in the Mahomet-Seymour school district.
Cindy Brumfield is a paraprofessional for the Mahomet-Seymour school district. One day, she noticed her students were hungry in the morning.
"Kids would come in and be hungry in the morning so I would have granola bars. I figured if they are hungry for breakfast, then they’ll be hungry for lunch," she said.
From granola bars to a mini-market, Mom's Pantry is there for families in need.
"Moms Pantry is available for anyone in the Mahomet-Seymour school district that has a child enrolled in the schools. Everything is free. There is nonperishable items, personal hygiene, clothing and books," Brumfield told WAND.
Families and students are encouraged to pass by and pick up anything they need, from food to books to warm winter clothes. Brumfield said this is just her helping fill the need in her community.
"They’re very thankful, this is a rough time for a lot of people and I just do it because there is a need," she said.
This year, Mom's Pantry is also helping families through the holidays. A giving tree stands in the middle of the pantry, where anyone can pick up a tag, read what a child wants for the holidays and donate to the pantry.
Brumfield said she could not have this pantry if it were not for her community. To help donate essential items to the pantry, click here.
