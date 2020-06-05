MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they aware of two protests set for tomorrow.
One is a peaceful march fighting racial injustice. The other a counter protest organized called Patriots United.
Both are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Police expect that both protests of each other and their views. "We love our community and residents and we are hopeful that all people will be respectful while visiting Monticello," said the department in a statement.
Police will deal with any criminal activity as necessary.
