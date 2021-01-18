More snow is on the way to parts of Central Illinois.
A "Winter Weather Advisory" goes into effect this afternoon through early Tuesday morning for our southern hometowns, where upwards of 1" of snow is possible, with some heavier pockets. This includes Clark, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Shelby counties.
For Decatur, Springfield, and Champaign, a dusting to half an inch is possible. Across our far north, isolated flurries can be expected.
A wintry mix moves in this evening across our southern hometowns with much of the snow falling tonight.
A few flurries are possible after the snow departs Tuesday morning.
Warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.
