(WAND)- The Morgan County Health Department will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 26 at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.
Pre-registration is mandatory to receive an appointment.
The distribution site will be open to only those who have scheduled an appointment for Jan. 26.
If you have not pre-registered, you will be asked to register and return on your scheduled day.
The site will officially open at 9 a.m., the formation of any lines waiting to enter the area before 9 a.m. will not be allowed.
Registration for those who are age 70 and older can be scheduled by calling 217-479-1817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.