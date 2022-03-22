DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A mother who authorities said knew about abuse happening to her daughter before the child's death and failed to report it will serve prison time.
Authorities began investigating on Aug. 31, 2016, when they went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for a report of an unresponsive child, identified as 4-year-old Amarrah Reynolds. According to a sworn affidavit, the child was found to have "numerous areas of scabbing and bruising covering (her) entire body" along with "a concentrated area of healing and fresh wounds on the inside of her thighs."
A report from the Macon County coroner found Amarrah had suffered acute subdural hemorrhages to the brain and multiple contusions consistent with blunt force head trauma.
The affidavit said Darrell Reynolds Jr., Amarrah's father, told authorities Amarrah had been "acting up" and he wasn't having success with putting her in time out. He said he hit her with a black belt enough times that he "lost count." He said Amarrah suddenly seemed "dazed" and fell over, hitting her head on the television, wall and floor. He made statements at the hospital saying he "knew it was abuse" and that he was "sorry", according to police.
Darrell Reynolds pleaded guilty in July of 2021 to a charge of aggravated battery to a child. Two murder charges against him were dismissed, and he was ordered to serve 14 1/2 years behind bars, to be followed by three years of parole.
In the same affidavit, Dal'von Taylor-Reynolds, who is Amarrah's mother, said to detectives that the abuse by Darrell Reynolds had been happening for two years. The document said she admitted she "knew the abuse was occurring and never reported it to police or DCFS." She claimed Darrell was abusive to her, preventing her from reporting the abuse.
Court records show Taylor-Reynolds admitted Tuesday to an amended charge of endangering the life or health of a child. She must serve two years of parole.
Records said Taylor-Reynolds is living in Wisconsin and is permitted to reside there, but must cooperate with the DCFS or the Wisconsin equivalent of it.
