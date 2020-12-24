DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Jera Gentry lost her son to gun violence two years ago. After a week of violent crime in Decatur, she is pleading with those pulling the trigger to keep the peace.
"I cry. I cried all night,” she said.”
Since Saturday, seven people have been shot in gang related violence. Another man was abducted, beaten, and strangled. Gentry has turned the pain of her loss into a mission.
"I keep asking why,” Gentry said. “Parents like me, we're tired of it. We're tired of it and I can't heal because it keeps happening."
Each shooting, each life loss is a reminder of her son, Ashton Gray.
It brings back all of the memories that bring back the shock and numbness that no work can explain,” she said.
In all but one of the recent violent crimes, Decatur Police say gang violence is to blame. Gentry does not understand why.
"I don't see one side vs the other. I see young black kids killing young black kids,” she said holding back tears. "I see young black kids with potential who are throwing their lives away. One seconds, one decision can change the course of your life."
Since her son’s death Gentry has spent countless hours sharing her loss and sending a message to those who are pulling the trigger.
"Put the guns down,” she said. “There is a better way. Like I said, I do not care who in the community cares about kids on both sides of the gun, I care and if I care I am not the only one. Nobody wants to go to jail. Well, if you don't, don't shoot no body. Simple."
Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help in solving all the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.