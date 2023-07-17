BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) — With support from family, friends and Iota Phi Theta fraternity brothers, the life of 29-year-old Kristian "KP" Philpotts will not soon be forgotten.
"He always said to everybody he knew, 'people are going to remember my name.' And, they do. Very determined, amazing, kind-hearted, just would give the shirt off his back," said Philpotts' mother, Marla Rice.
The 29-year-old was shot and killed in January of 2022 while working as a Lyft driver. Philpotts did this to earn extra money for his education at the University of Illinois to fund his true passion of being a veterinarian.
Related Links
- Police: Man shot while driving for Lyft in Urbana
- Third teen sought in murder of Urbana Lyft driver
- Third teen suspect accused in murder of Lyft driver is behind bars
- Family of murdered Lyft driver honors him through scholarship fund
- Champaign teen pleads guilty to lighter charge in Lyft driver's murder
- Second teen pleads guilty in case of Lyft driver shooting
- Aspiring veterinarian among those honored by workers' memorial
"Philpotts often traveled to Urbana-Champaign to work as a Lyft driver to earn money for his goal to fund the Kids for Science program," said Kathleen Lorenz, Normal council member.
His love for animals now lives on through scholarships and his very own day. The cities of Bloomington, Normal, Champaign, Urbana and Charleston declared July 17th, Phillpotts' birthday, as Kristian "KP" Philpotts Day.
"It's not often that you can get several cities to put their seal on a proclamation," said Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.
They celebrated Philpotts' birthday at one of his favorite places, the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. Rice told WAND, there was no better place to honor him at.
"He had this passion for them. He wanted to start off working with animals and work his way up," said Rice. "And he wanted to have his own zoo one day. There's no better place than to show love to him at a place he loved so much on his birthday."
To donate or find more about his scholarship, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.