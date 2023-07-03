SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the death of a 63-year-old Springfield man who died in a utility truck vs. motorcycle collision at the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and Palomino Road in Springfield on Monday.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy will be scheduled and the death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner.
No further information is available at this time.
