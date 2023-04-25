(WAND) —Graduate programs in universities across Illinois have been ranked as some of the best in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools national list, released on April 25.
Millikin was included for its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs.
"The Millikin University School of Nursing continues its long history of excellence in nursing education and its reputation is reflected in the recognition received in these rankings," Director of the Millikin School of Nursing Dr. Elizabeth Gephart said. "Through our Performance Learning opportunities and partnerships with local healthcare providers, our graduates are prepared and highly sought after for either entry or advanced practice roles. The faculty and staff are to be praised for their commitment to providing quality programs that deliver on the promise of education to our students.”
Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the annual rankings highlight the nation's top graduate programs.
Millikin University's MSN program was listed among the 184 top Master's Nursing programs nationally and was ranked ninth among all schools in Illinois.
The University of Illinois Springfield’s public affairs graduate degrees have been ranked among the top 25 percent of best programs in the country
UIS’ public affairs graduate programs ranked 67 out of 269 programs that were reviewed nationwide.
“These rankings speak to the quality of teaching and research provided by our outstanding faculty,” said Robert Smith, dean of the UIS College of Public Affairs and Education. “Our continued rise in rankings will help showcase our contribution to public service not only in Springfield and Illinois but nationwide.”
The University of Illinois' powerhouse library program was once again ranked number one in the nation. UIUC tops the lists with digital librarianship, information systems, services for children and youth, overall library and information studies programs.
According to U.S. News & World Report, this year’s rankings place greater emphasis on the results that education can bring. Updates were made to the methodology and supporting content to prioritize outcomes for prospective students.
“Students face tough choices when it comes to the value of their graduate education – especially as many invest a lot of time and money in their schooling,” said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., senior editor of Education at U.S. News. “This year, our rankings prioritize output measures of academic quality – allowing students to gauge how well an institution succeeds in its mission of preparing its graduates for professional life.”
