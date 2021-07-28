DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several railroad crossings in Macon County will be closed for repairs starting on Aug. 2, the Macon County Highway Department announced.
Railroad company Norfolk Southern scheduled a crew to repair multiple crossings east of Decatur. The crossings will be closed for about 2-3 working days each and include:
- CH 23(Sangamon Road)
- CH 25(Oakley Road)
- Angle Crossing Road
The closures can last multiple days, and officials said it is likely more than one crossing will be closed at the same time.
