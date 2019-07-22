DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A murder arrest warrant is out for a suspect in a July 2019 deadly shooting.
Police said in a bulletin they are searching for 26-year-old Kronterial N. Bond, also known as “Kronic”, in connection to the early morning shooting death of 27-year-old Demetrius D. Ford on July 14. That shooting happened in the 1400 block of Decatur’s E. Hickory St.
Bond is considered armed and dangerous, the bulletin said.
As WAND-TV previously reported, responders found Ford on the front porch of a Decatur house. Police said he died from gunshot wounds.
The warrant involves a charge of first-degree murder with bond at $2 million.
On the evening of July 15, the same home where Ford was found caught fire. The Decatur Fire Department ruled that fire was an arson. Flames coming from the first floor and attic were quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.
Anyone with information on Bond’s whereabouts is asked to call Decatur police at (217)424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.