CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend is in custody Tuesday.
Deputies said they worked with Rantoul police to arrest 37-year-old Antoine D. Craig, who is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Tenesha Jenkins. Authorities found her body at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in a home located in the 2200 block of Champaign's Dale Drive.
Autopsy results released Tuesday showed Jenkins' death was not caused by a gunshot wound, and the Champaign County coroner further specified that she was not shot. The final cause of death remains pending, and testing and lab results must be received and reviewed by the coroner's office before more details are released.
A press release said Craig and Jenkins were in a relationship at the time of her death and were seen in downtown Champaign together on Sunday morning. According to witnesses, there was a disagreement between them and they left separately.
"Friends of Jenkins reported that Craig was at Jenkins’ residence mid-morning on February 23, 2020, that there were signs of a struggle, and that during a video chat on social media Craig said Jenkins was fine, that she was sleeping and refused to bring her to the phone," deputies said in the release.
Deputies came to the home to check Jenkins' welfare, per authorities, and they reported seeing a male subject in the home. They said he left from the back door when authorities knocked.
Jenkins' body was discovered in a bedroom.
The release said witnesses also reported Craig asked for a ride to the liquor store, said things about a physical fight with his girlfriend and seemed to have blood on his shoes.
Craig turned himself in Tuesday at the Rantoul Police Department, deputies said. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and he faces preliminary charges of first-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (217)384-1213 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS for anonymous tips.