ILLINOIS (WAND) - The NAACP has approached Springfield leaders about adopting new policing principles.
The 10 shared principles of interaction were the result of years of joint work between the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) and the Illinois NAACP State Conference.
In late 2014, unrest in Ferguson, Mo., over the death of Michael Brown led to ILACP leaders contacting the Illinois NAACP in a letter. The ILACP requested a "candid conversation" in a private meeting.
The two organizations then held eight joint gatherings across Illinois that included hundreds of leaders in law enforcement and in communities of color. These events were productive and eventually led to the 2020 announcement of 10 shared principles of interaction. Leaders made this agreement public at the Old State Capitol in Springfield - the same place where Abraham Lincoln gave his famous "house divided" speech in 1858.
With the goal of working together to build trust, improve relationships and keep communities safe, the organizations said their principles "commit to replacing mistrust with mutual trust wherever, whenever and however possible."
In a Tuesday meeting of the Springfield City Council, the NAACP asked council members to move the 10 principles out of committee and publicly adopt them.
In the words of the ILACP, the shared principles include:
- Value the life of every person, the preservation of life being the highest value
- Recognize that all persons should be treated with dignity and respect
- Reject discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or familial status
- Endorse the six pillars of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing including the first pillar of building trust and legitimacy
- Endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which are fairness, voice, transparency and impartiality
- Endorse the values inherent in community policing, which includes positive engagement between community and police
- Develop relationships at the leadership and street levels to eliminate racial tension
- Accept mutual responsibility to encourage all citizens to gain a better understanding of the law to assist in interactions with police
- Increase diversity in police departments and in the law enforcement profession
- Commit to de-escalation training to ensure the safety of community members and police officers
