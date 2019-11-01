(WAND) - Nestle USA is recalling some ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Cookie Dough.
The cookie dough may contain food-grade rubber pieces.
The recall only covers specific batch codes of the following products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.”
The impacted products begin with batch codes 9189 through batch codes that start with 9295.
Recalled cookie dough:
Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)
Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)
Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)
Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)
Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)
M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)
M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)
M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)
Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging.
|Product Names
|Impacted Batch Codes
|Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Bars
|9189 through 9295
|Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Tubs
|9189 through 9295
|Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough “Chubs”
|9189 through 9295
Nestlé identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported.
If you bought cookie dough with one of the recalled batch codes, throw it away or return it to where you bought it.