CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - The new strain of Omicron, BA. 5, is considered the easiest transmitted strain so far. This past summer a wave of COVID-19 hit America, and many thought this summer would be a "new normal", but as high as the transmission rate is for this new strain, it may not be the case.
"The new variant shows that that COVID is not done with us yet," said Dr. Robert Healy, Associate Medical Officer at Carle Hospital. He says this strain has a high infection rate even for those who could have just had COVID-19 in recent weeks or months.
"These are this is just a very, very infectious virus right now. So it's getting up there with as infectious as measles is," said Julie Pryde, Champaign County Health Administrator. She says in their area, there are hospitalizations and ICU patients, and most of the cases are of the BA.5 strain. Compared to last year, experts say more people are prepared.
"It still seems that people are not getting as sick or dying at the rate they have in the past. And we think that's because people are up to date on their vaccine," Healy said.
They recommend taking precautions like getting a booster if you have not already and social distancing and masking when appropriate.
