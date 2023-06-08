DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One day after the auction of the historic Powers Mansion in Decatur, the new buyer announced they will not be able to complete the sale.
Minister Zachary Drew of IGBY Ministries posted a video on his Facebook page that explained why his ministry would not be able to complete the sale of the mansion.
This text accompanied the post:
"Update Concerning Power Mansion
"The Zach Drew Show under IGBY International Ministries was the high bidder yesterday on the historic Powers mansion in Decatur, IL.
"This was not a quick decision. We did our due diligence and were meticulous, and this video statement will explain the details regarding this. We were very excited, and had great plans to restore the mansion and make it the homebase for our studio and television programming.
"We are devastated to report that the situation has taken an unfortunate turn, and we will not be able to purchase the property. We truly hope that whoever was the next highest bidder has the same plans to restore the beautiful home in the same manner we did."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
