Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy. Showers early, with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Showers early, with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.