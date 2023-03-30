LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — As Federal Aviation Administration officials investigated the cause of a plane crash just feet from a church, WAND News spoke to those who were some of the first on scene.
"So we rushed out to there, first of all to see, you know. First thought is pray," said Larry Crawford, Lead Pastor at Open Arms Christian Fellowship. "Second thought is, 'Are they okay, what are we doing?' We're going to the plane. We went to the plane and tried to assist."
On Wednesday night, a fixed wing Piper crash landed onto the campus of Open Arms which is near Lincoln Christian University.
"I ran to the scene not knowing what to expect, because thankfully, there was no fire, no smoke. We could smell the fuel pouring out," said Lara O'Donoghue, Children's Pastor at Open Arms. "Then we did see the occupants. Originally, I just thought there was one, because the other one was kind of hidden behind some debris. But then he moved it and was able to see through. So yeah, it was quite shocking. I think a lot of adrenaline, a lot of adrenaline through the night."
The two occupants of the plane were both injured in the crash and were taken to a Springfield hospital. WAND was told that the injuries were serious but not life threatening.
FAA Officials were able to confirm two things in the initial investigation, the crash was not caused by weather or a lack of fuel.
Related Links
Clyde Zellers, Principle Avionics Inspector for the FAA said the practice flight was engaged in a takeoff and landing activity. The pilot was a certified, licensed pilot and he was flying with a flight instructor for training to achieve an elevated rating.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.