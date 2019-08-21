DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A coroner's jury ruled a man's shooting death to be a homicide on Wednesday morning.
Demetrius Ford was shot in the 1400 block of E. Hickory Street on July 14 around 12:30 a.m.
During the inquest, jurors learned that Ford was found on the front porch of a home. According to a caller in the home, they heard noises, found Ford and left.
Ford didn't live at the home but he knew people who do live there.
Witnesses also reported seeing two black males arguing outside the house, then heard gunfire. Police determined the gunshots came from inside the home.
A suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kronterial N. Bond, also known as “Kronic”, is wanted for the shooting. Police believe he fled to a local business after the shooting.
Ford was shot multiple times in the back, chest, neck, head and leg.
The same home where Ford was shot to death caught fire. The Decatur Fire Department ruled that fire was an arson. Flames coming from the first floor and attic were quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.
Anyone with information on Bond’s whereabouts is asked to call Decatur police at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.