Forsyth, Ill (WAND) – Krekel’s Custard & Hamburgers has opened a new location in Forsyth. The restaurant is serving its classic hamburgers, chili, fries and shakes.
Located in a former Pizza Hut Krekel’s is open Monday through Saturday. It replaces another Krekel’s which was located on North Woodford in Decatur near Mound Road.
Jerry Johnson was there when the doors opened Friday. He has been eating Krekel’s in the mid 50s. His picture is on a wall at a former Krekel’s on Eldorado Street in 1955 or 1956.
