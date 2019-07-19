Illinois (WAND) - Illinois food stamp recipients who are elderly, disabled or homeless will soon be able to use their SNAP benefits to eat at restaurants.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the Restaurant Meals Program into law Friday.
The new law goes into effect immediately, however, before individuals can cash in restaurants need to register with the state to redeem SNAP benefits. Restaurants are not required to participate.
Currently, recipients of SNAP can only use benefits to buy groceries at retailers. They can't use their benefits for hot food at grocery stores or dine-in meals.
Supporters of the bill said the law is aimed to help those who may not have access to kitchens or the ability to cook.
The state estimates 900,000 households in Illinois receive SNAP. Of those 14% of households include someone disabled, 10% house an elderly resident and 1% of those receiving SNAP are homeless.