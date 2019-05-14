(WAND) - Oreo lovers rejoice! Four new flavors are coming out this summer and a favorite is coming back.
May: S'Mores
S'mores Oreo's will return to shelves in May for a limited time.
The marshmallow- and chocolate-flavored frostings will be sandwiched between a graham-cracker cookie.
June: Latte Thins
Latte Thins will be released and become a permanent addition to the Oreo flavors.
They will be filled with a java-flavored cream.
Mid-June: Marshmallow Moon
The limited edition cookie marks 50 years since Apollo 11's historic landing on the moon.
The cookie will have pale purple frosting. The packaging designs (which will come in three variations including an astronaut floating in space, a rocket ship blasting off and a crescent moon with stars) glow in the dark.
July: Mint Chocolate Chip
Oreo partnered with Baskin Robbins. The crunchy chocolate cookie will surround mint creme with sprinkles of chocolate chips inside.
August: Maple Creme
The Maple Creme cookie will features syrup-flavored creme sandwiched between golden Oreo cookies.