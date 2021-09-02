RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Crews broke ground Thursday in a new truck stop planned to open on Overpass Road in the Riverton area.
The TA Truck Stop will be just north of I-72. According to the Village of Riverton, it will feature a full truck stop with Shell Oil gasoline and a convenience store, along with Little Caesars Pizza, Taco John's and a laundry facility.
Fuel tanks at the location were installed underground on Aug. 26.
The truck stop is estimated to be ready and open in the spring of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.