Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Morning Cloudy, then windy with periods of showers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.