OLNEY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested an Olney man wanted on murder charges.
Rick A. Meador, 18, was wanted on a Richland County warrant for first-degree murder. He's accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Olney man Kyle M. Johnson on Sept. 6.
Authorities said they found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds on that date at North Walnut and East Laurel streets in Olney. He went to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.
Meador was arrested at the Bass Haven Campground in DeFuniak, Fla. Authorities said they also took a 16-year-old teen into custody. The teen was listed as missing and endangered in connection to the Olney investigation.
The Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center took the teen into protective custody.
Meador is in custody at the Walton County, Fla., jail and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois. Bond on his warrant was set at $500,000 with 10 percent to apply for bail.
He is not the first arrest in this investigation, as authorities had arrested 33-year-old Tara N. Haws earlier in September on charges of first degree murder by accountability.
A press release said Illinois State Police DCI Zone 8 had the assistance of Olney police, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Mount Vernon police, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, ISP District 12 Patrol, ISP District 13 Patrol and the United States Marshals in the investigation.
