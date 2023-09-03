KENNEY, Ill. (WAND) -- One person is dead after a shooting in rural Kenney.
Police were called to a home on Kenney Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in Clinton and then transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign, where he remains in stable condition.
DeWitt County Sheriff's Office says, the shooter Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz, is still on the run.
He is a Hispanic man 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord with the license plate DT 50632.
Munoz is wanted for murder several other charges. If you know where he is you are asked to call police.
