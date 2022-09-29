Sangamon County, Ill (WAND) – They are an eyesore, health and environmental hazard. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is using federal money to plug orphaned and abandoned oil wells that dot the landscape in central and southern Illinois.
Funds from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law will allow Illinois to plug some of the thousands of abandoned wells that sit unused sometimes for decades. The state will receive $25 million to support its remediation efforts.
IDNR hopes to plug 200 to 300 oil and gas wells in the first year alone. An initial $560 million is being awarded to 24 states including Illinois. The federal injection of money will allow the state to address up to 20% of its orphaned wells.
IDNR says Methane has been found to leak from unplugged wells, creating a serious safety hazard and contributing to climate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.