PERU, Ill. (WAND) - A wallaroo authorities spent hours working to rescue is "making a speedy recovery" at home, his owner said.
The owner, who lives in Peru, lost Wally the wallaroo Wednesday. People captured video of Wally hopping around Peru before he ended up on a busy state road and eventually in the Illinois River.
Police closed off two major Illinois roads at one point in the search for Wally. They followed him to railroad tracks before he slipped into the frigid river and tried to swim.
The owner thanked all who stepped in to ensure he was safe.
"I'm so grateful for Peru law enforcement who aided in his rescue," the owner said. "The two fisherman that were able to save him from the river ... and finally a big thank you to Bridgeview Veterinary Hospital! I truly am thankful for each and every person who took part in bringing him home safely. It means the world."
Pictures of Wally during his recovery are attached.
