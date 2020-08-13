OGLESBY, Ill. (WAND) - Matthiessen State Park and parts of Starved Rock State Park are closed after experiencing significant storm damage.
Following severe weather which included heavy rains and 80 to 100 mile per hour winds, main areas and trails at Starved Rock State Park will be closed until further notice to clear downed trees, limbs and debris.
Matthiessen State Park, which also experienced significant damage, will remain fully closed until further notice.
“Roads and trails at both parks sustained a significant amount of damage – mostly from downed trees and limbs – during the derecho which swept through northern Illinois,” said Von Bandy, director of the Office of Land Management for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). “As our staff continues to clear main areas and trails at both parks, we’ll reassess the possibility of reopening these areas of the park.”
While trails, picnic and fishing areas, and the boat ramp are closed, the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center are still open.
Visitors who have reservations at the lodge are asked to use Starved Rock’s south entrance off of Illinois Rte. 71.
The campground at Starved Rock State Park also is open.
