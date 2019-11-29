FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Pekin woman has died after a crash in the Vandalia area.
Illinois State police said the crash happened at 6:19 a.m. Friday, when a Peterbilt truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-70 (mile post 61). According to troopers, the driver stated an unknown semi his vehicle was passing forced him off the south side of the road.
The Peterbilt became stuck in the median with the truck cab partially blocking the left lane of interstate traffic. Troopers said a 1994 Chevrolet, which was traveling westbound behind the Peterbilt at the time, hit it on the passenger side.
Troopers said passengers in the Chevrolet, including 56-year-old Steven L. Kelly and 54-year-old Alesia Kelly, both from Pekin, went to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield by ambulance. Alesia Kelly lost her life after the crash.
State police said 30-year-old Altamont man Jordan Nelson, the Peterbilt driver, was cited for improper lane usage.