SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The person who was killed in a shooting at a Springfield Wendy's has been identified.
Police said two unknown suspects fired gunshots into a minivan at a Wendy's located at 2901 Lindbergh Blvd. in Springfield.
Latronze Kelly, 29, was killed. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Kelly was transported to Memorial Medical Center, but pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.
A witness told WAND News they heard 15-20 gunshots, a pause and then another 10 gunshots in the area.
The suspects are described as Black and male. No further suspect description was available from police Thursday night.
Our crews observed a silver minivan parked near the drive-thru windows that appeared to have taken gunshot damage. It had a busted passenger side window.
Police were unable to specify how many people were in the minivan.
State police were on the scene after 8 p.m. Thursday, along with Springfield police. They were focusing their investigation on the drive-thru area of the business.
Authorities are investigating this case as a homicide. There were no other injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at (217)788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427. Tips can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers.
