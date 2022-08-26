MONTICELLO, Ill. - (WAND) One page at a time, one book at a time.
The Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society is connecting families with their roots.
President of the society, Dee Lund, says their volunteers work to preserve history through record keeping.
“We have a lot of information that answers people’s questions when they’re trying to find out. You know... ‘Hey, we my great-great grandfather was in Piatt County. Do you have any information?’”
The society’s archives are several rooms filled with books, photos, newspapers, and scrapbooks. Some are donated from Piatt County residents.
When people come to her with questions about their family tree, she sifts through artifacts. She finds connections and fills in blanks in the county’s rich history.
“When people come in here and discover things, sometimes they’re just so surprised. And whether it’s a good or a bad fact, they’re filling in those blanks,” said Lund.
Lund and other volunteers enjoysolving little mysteries for families across the country.
“I get excited myself either discovering things or watching people discover things,” she adds.
But many of the volunteers are getting older and aren’t able to put in as many hours as they used to.
“The volunteers we do have are very precious. But as our community gets older, some people find themselves having to step away from helping.”
Now, they’re looking to the younger generations to carry the torch, ensuring that Piatt County’s history will never be forgotten.
For more information on volunteering, visit their website http://www.piatthistory.org/
You can also reach out on their Facebook page, Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
