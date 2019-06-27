CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign leaders have rescheduled a planned street closure.
Third Street in Champaign between Springfield Avenue and Healey Street will now be closed on Tuesday, July 2 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Leaders say the closure is needed to place a crane and complete material delivery at 512 S. Third Street.
Traffic won’t be allowed in the area of the closure during the above time period. Only local properties will be allowed access.
Champaign officials say they appreciate traveler cooperation and are encouraging caution for people traveling through work zones.
See the attached map for more on where the closure is happening.