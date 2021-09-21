SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - People on the scene of a stabbing that left two hurt in Springfield have been uncooperative with authorities, police said.
The Monday night stabbing happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Reynolds St. Police said the injuries were the result of a fight.
Authorities told WAND News the injuries are not life-threatening for either of the two people stabbed.
The two injured people, along with possible witnesses in the area, were being uncooperative late Monday, police said.
