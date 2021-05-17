SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three suspects are wanted after an armed robbery and home invasion were reported Monday night in Springfield, per police.
Authorities said the same suspects are believed to be involved in both crimes. Police described them as Black male suspects who are younger in age.
The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and had their faces covered.
Police said they were called at 7:39 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Oak Street for the reported armed robbery, in which a weapon believed to be an airsoft gun was used. Officers said they responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 1200 block of Orchard Drive for a home invasion in which the victim believed a silver pistol was used.
There were no injuries in either crime.
The suspects could possibly be in a stolen vehicle, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311.
