DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car driver and a passenger went to a hospital after police said the driver crashed into a Decatur Public Schools bus.
The crash, which police were called to after 4 p.m. Thursday, happened when a 16-year-old driver of a Honda Civic ran a stop sign and T-boned the bus. She claimed she didn't see the school bus, officers said.
The teen had a 16-year-old front passenger and a 17-year-old backseat passenger with her in the Honda, police said. She and the front-seat passenger both suffered injuries.
Eight total students were on the school bus, DPS officials said, and one of the students needed to go to the hospital for evaluation for minor injuries. A second school bus came to the scene to take the other seven students home.
DPS spokesperson Denise Swarthout said parents and guardians were immediately contacted after the crash.
The teen driver was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. She also was cited for a graduated driver's license violation because she can't have two people under 20 years old with her as passengers, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.