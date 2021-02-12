ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WAND) - Authorities have recovered a stolen funeral vehicle and the body inside of it.
The vehicle with funeral decals was stolen Thursday morning.
At around 10:26 a.m., police officers were called to the QuikTrip on Lusher Road for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was left running and unattended in the parking lot when someone got inside and took off.
The vehicle is a white, 2012 Nissan NV1500 van with Missouri license plates 5MDX73. The van has “William C Harris Funeral” decals on its side and green wreaths with the letter “H” inside of them on the back.
At about 10 a.m. Friday, authorities said they arrested two suspects in Festus, Mo., and recovered the van. A woman's body was in the back of the vehicle.
“THANK YOU for re-tweets, amplifying this to your audiences was a great help,” St. Louis County Police said in a tweet. “Together, we were able to get her back to her family.”
They released photos of persons of interest.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.